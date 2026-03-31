This review is spoiler free

I’m a long time Resident Evil fan. My fascination with the series began when I was a young boy — my older brother had Resident Evil 2 for the PS1 and I was simultaneously fascinated & horrified by the game. I remember hiding under his bed while watching him play while he laughed at my callow behavior.

One day I worked up the courage to try and play it by myself when he was out: cue the PS1 bootup screen, hear the terrifying (nowadays nostalgically corny) “Resident Evil 2!”, and I was Leon S. Kennedy in a burning building with Zombies shambling towards me.

I threw the controller down and ran away…

Suffice to say, I wasn’t quite ready to escape Raccoon City. Fast forward to 2005, I played one of if not my favorite games of all time: Resident Evil 4.

To bring this brief digression to a close — I conquered my fear, became an enjoyer of the series, and went back and played RE 1 Remake & 2 (missed 3 for some reason) then went on to play the recent remakes.

(I haven’t played 7 or 8)

The Reveal — Expectations

When I first saw the reveal trailer for RE 9 I was pleasantly surprised to see a brand new character; something rather rare in this long running series with long time fan favorites (we miss you Jill Valentine).

It looked to return to the series survival horror roots. I love both the survival horror of 1,2,3 and the action horror of 4,5 so either would’ve worked for me. I did notice the trailer was in first-person however… something I’m not a big fan of. This worry was quickly ameliorated though as we soon learned the game was playable in first and third person.

A new character, a return to survival horror, and letting the player decide on the perspective — a fresh start it seemed.

But actually

A few months later we learned that our favorite pretty boy Leon S. Kennedy was back baby! This reveal was both exciting yet a bit confusing. We see Leon mowing down zombies a la RE 4 briefly in the new trailer. So…? Is the game mostly Grace with some Leon action horror bits interpolated? Is it half Grace half Leon?

After this trailer I did a media blackout on the game. Capcom was going to try and please everyone — classic RE survival horror with Grace Ashcroft; modern survival action with Leon S. Kennedy; both first and third person perspectives enabled.

The question is: did it work?

Gameplay Loop: Grace & Leon

Grace and Leon handle quite differently in RE 9. Grace is weak, has limited access to resources, and even limited saves if you’re playing on Standard (Classic) mode. Leon is armed to the teeth, can perform a suplex on unsuspecting zombies, and has unlimited saves.

First I’ll start with Grace’s gameplay

Grace Ashcroft — Fear & Loathing in Rhodes Hill

Cute

In RE 9 you start off as Grace. Unarmed and with only a zippo lighter to guide her way — Grace is incredibly vulnerable. The game natively wants you to play in first person as Grace, amplifying the fear factor with a much more limited field of view. As I said earlier, I’m not a fan of the first person perspective and changed to third person after an hour or so of trying.

After a brief prologue Grace begins her nightmare at the Rhodes Hill hospital. This is classic Resident Evil at it’s finest. You’ll have limited resources, various grotesque monsters serving as stalker enemies similar to Mr. X in RE 2, plenty of puzzle solving, inventory management, and back tracking to be done.

I really don’t have much more to say about her sections of the game from a gameplay perspective. It’s classic Resident Evil survival horror perfectly executed with all the modern gameplay amenities we’ve come to love (or perhaps hate).

RE 9 does come with two different modes on your first playthrough (we will disregard the casual since none of you are filthy casuals):

Standard (Modern)

Standard (Classic)

The only difference being that in modern you get unlimited saves as Grace whilst classic limits your saves based on the number of ink ribbons you’re able to find or craft.

Leon S. Kennedy — The Silver Fox Zombie Slayer

Silver Fox Leon Returns

Playing as Leon is a blast.

If you’ve played RE 4 you’ll feel right at home with his gameplay…for the most part. Leon still has a vast arsenal of weapons, can melee attack zombies and perform finishers with his axe. Thing is, Leon is 51 canonically in this game and that’s reflected in his gameplay. He’s not quite as spry & fast as he was in 4; this took me some getting used to, as I struggled a bit in my first few encounters. His arsenal is similar to RE 4: handgun, sub-machine gun, shotgun, rifle, magnum and melee weapon. Unfortunately, there’s far less variety when it comes to weapon choices compared with RE 4.

Wandering around the ruins of Raccoon City was the ultimate fan service and a great time. If you remember in RE 4 Remake when you get access to the motor boat, the game opens up a bit and allows for exploration. This is essentially Raccoon City as well and something I rather enjoyed. I’ve made it known I view “open world” as a dirty word and when attached to any game that moniker serves to push me away from even trying it. Leon’s Raccoon City section is open but still fundamentally linear — exactly as it should be.

There is a final section of the game which I won’t get into here for spoiler reasons. You play as both Leon & Grace there and it doesn’t even come close to the greatness of Grace’s hospital & Leon’s Raccoon City sections.

Presentation — Proprietary RE Engine Shines

There’s not too much that needs to be said here.

The game is gorgeous. Built on Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine (man I miss proprietary engines over everything being unreal/unity…) and not available on last gen consoles — Resident Evil Requiem looks & plays like a dream.

The character models are fantastic; with Capcom utilizing as specialized feature for their hair specifically. The environments are were the game truly shines though. Rhodes Hill hospital is hauntingly rendered with photorealistic environments and scads of blood. Darkness abounds and the use of your flashlight/lighter heightens the intensity of your limited sight with every encounter.

Raccoon City is similarly beautifully rendered. What remains of the once thriving midwestern city arrayed in nuclear fallout is simultaneously eerie yet placid. Returning to some of the series most memorable locations with 20 years of time and devastation was a great experience as a long time fan.

I played on normal PS5 and had a consistent buttery smooth 60 fps with no drops.

Story — Many Loose Threads

The story of Resident Evil Requiem is…ok for the most part.

Truth be told: I’ve never placed the stories of these games highly in my regard for the series. They tend to be fine if not a bit corny and ultimately convoluted; but, this is basically what you can expect from Japanese game series.

Resident Evil Requiem’s story has some glaring problems though — problems that even bothered me as again someone who typically isn’t too worried about them.

The crux of RE 9’s story problems is that it introduces many new characters and threads and provides little closure or understanding for most of them. It’s hard to get into specifics since this is a spoiler free review but the game is rife with lore, backstory, and characters that are just left where they start.

For instance, the new villain Victor Gideon is awesome but doesn’t get enough screen time frankly. Grace’s past is expounded upon to some extent but much is left missing, we learn very little about a new villain that’s introduced, the list could go on and on.

It seems clear Capcom is expecting to expand on the story of Requiem with DLC; which sucks. This is the wrong way to do DLC. If there are hints that will be answered in later games that’s fine within reason but the primary story of the game should be included in its entirety at launch. DLC that enhances the story or let’s us play portions that happened off-screen — great. Locking main story portions behind DLC — stupid.

Conclusion

The central question of Resident Evil Requiem is still: Can Capcom Make All Fans Happy?

Ultimately, I believe the answer to that question to be: kind of.

Grace’s sections are the pinnacle of classic Resident Evil and Leon’s are a superb rendition of 4’s action horror; but, in its totality the game feels short and you never get to really settle in with either character.

I beat the game in around 11 hours (I went out of my way for extras, more resources, safes, etc…). Now, that’s an absolutely fine runtime for a game like this but it feels so much shorter because you’ve really played two different games for five hours each. I never felt like I really could settle in to each character. The moment the gameplay loop was really clicking, felt like the moment when you were taken back to the other character.

That being said, I still had a great time with this game. Capcom is really showing the industry how it’s done for the most part. We saw a trailer last year and the game was released less than a year later (please take note for the love of god Square-Enix & Rockstar). The gameplay is crisp for both characters, the presentation is wonderful, the story leaves some room to be desired sure, but the game is hard to put down. Again though, in seeking to make all fans happy with this entry — Resident Evil Requiem ends up stretching itself too thin. The player invariably will be left wanting more.

Final Score