Ultimatum

Ultimatum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
N of 1's avatar
N of 1
Mar 31

Big fan of RE also. Started with 4 on Gamecube, then 5 and 6 on XBox 360 and PC, then the remakes of the older ones on PC. I like 4 best also, but I put the most hours into 5 because its mercenary mode was so expansive and addictive.

Reply
Share
Spectre's avatar
Spectre
Apr 1

Mostly agree that the game is too bifurcated. I personally really like playing as Leon and the old school Grace gameplay wasn't for me. Good review

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Theon Ultima · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture