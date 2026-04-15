Join this week’s guest Walt Bismarck author of The Walt Right Substack & Founder of The Tortuga Society and I on the nineteenth episode of In Kino Veritās — a podcast where the guest picks a film, we both watch, and discuss.

We don’t simply review films but dive deep into their themes, characters and cultural context. In this episode we discuss the 2004 film The Butterfly Effect. Walt and I view this film as the Solar counterpoint to our previous film discussions’ Lunar Donnie Darko. We examine the film's themes of millennial masculinity, male agency, the failure modes of excessive rumination, and the "noble sacrifice" of the protagonist.

Where you can stream The Butterfly Effect

(Use your local library to get a physical copy for free)

Main Points