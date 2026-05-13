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In Kino Veritās
The End of the Tour
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The End of the Tour

In Kino Veritās - EP21: Featuring Dmitry
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Theon Ultima and Dmitry
May 13, 2026

Join this week’s guest Dmitry author of The Dosage Makes It So Substack and I on the twenty-first episode of In Kino Veritās — a podcast where the guest picks a film, we both watch, and discuss.

We don’t simply review films but dive deep into their themes, characters and cultural context. In this episode we discuss the 2015 film The End of The Tour. Dmitry and I explore our intellectual relationship with DFW — Dmitry’s never read a page of his work but enjoys listening to his interviews & talks and Theon’s an Infinite Jest enjoyer… so how do our notes compare? We also discuss Dmitry’s biofoundationalism, determinism, and the nature of narrativization.

Where you can stream The End of the Tour

(Use your local library to get a physical copy for free)

Main Points

  • Dmitry’s Evolution in Focus

  • The Appeal of Biofoundationalism

  • Dmitry's Relationship with David Foster Wallace

  • Theon Ultima's Connection to DFW and Polarization

  • Discussion of Feminine Aversion to DFW

  • Analyzing the Sources of Dislike for DFW

  • DFW's Interiority and Chaotic Self-Reflection

  • DFW's Painful Self-Reference

  • DFW's Over-Sincerity and Apologizing

  • Lipsky's Critique of DFW's Behavior

  • Dmitry’s Lack of Interest in Fiction

  • The Anti-Story Approach to the World

  • Reconciling Mechanistic View with Enjoyment of Fiction

  • The Value of the Proximate Cause Realm

  • The Fear of Fixability and Loss of Agency

  • Resistance to Biological Determinism

  • Mechanisms as the Substrate of Meaning

  • The Grammar of God and Physics

  • The Body as a Macrocosm of Agency and Media Consumption

  • Alignment of DFW's Social Lens with Structural Thermodynamics

  • Structural versus Proximate Truths and Darwinian Truth

  • Motion, Entropy, and the Concept of *Infinite Jest*

  • Thermodynamic Basis for Order and Chaos

  • Least Action Principle and the Appeal of Liberalism

  • Conservatism, Embodied Morals, and Decadent Environments

  • The Tragedy of Narrativization and Conscious Choice

  • Lipsky's Interpretation of Wallace and the Cognitive Mirror

'End of the Tour' Trailer: Jason Segel Portrays David Foster Wallace

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