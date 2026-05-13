Join this week’s guest Dmitry author of The Dosage Makes It So Substack and I on the twenty-first episode of In Kino Veritās — a podcast where the guest picks a film, we both watch, and discuss.

We don’t simply review films but dive deep into their themes, characters and cultural context. In this episode we discuss the 2015 film The End of The Tour. Dmitry and I explore our intellectual relationship with DFW — Dmitry’s never read a page of his work but enjoys listening to his interviews & talks and Theon’s an Infinite Jest enjoyer… so how do our notes compare? We also discuss Dmitry’s biofoundationalism, determinism, and the nature of narrativization.

Where you can stream The End of the Tour

(Use your local library to get a physical copy for free)

Main Points