Join this week’s guest Dmitry author of The Dosage Makes It So Substack and I on the twenty-first episode of In Kino Veritās — a podcast where the guest picks a film, we both watch, and discuss.
We don’t simply review films but dive deep into their themes, characters and cultural context. In this episode we discuss the 2015 film The End of The Tour. Dmitry and I explore our intellectual relationship with DFW — Dmitry’s never read a page of his work but enjoys listening to his interviews & talks and Theon’s an Infinite Jest enjoyer… so how do our notes compare? We also discuss Dmitry’s biofoundationalism, determinism, and the nature of narrativization.
Where you can stream The End of the Tour
(Use your local library to get a physical copy for free)
Main Points
Dmitry’s Evolution in Focus
The Appeal of Biofoundationalism
Dmitry's Relationship with David Foster Wallace
Theon Ultima's Connection to DFW and Polarization
Discussion of Feminine Aversion to DFW
Analyzing the Sources of Dislike for DFW
DFW's Interiority and Chaotic Self-Reflection
DFW's Painful Self-Reference
DFW's Over-Sincerity and Apologizing
Lipsky's Critique of DFW's Behavior
Dmitry’s Lack of Interest in Fiction
The Anti-Story Approach to the World
Reconciling Mechanistic View with Enjoyment of Fiction
The Value of the Proximate Cause Realm
The Fear of Fixability and Loss of Agency
Resistance to Biological Determinism
Mechanisms as the Substrate of Meaning
The Grammar of God and Physics
The Body as a Macrocosm of Agency and Media Consumption
Alignment of DFW's Social Lens with Structural Thermodynamics
Structural versus Proximate Truths and Darwinian Truth
Motion, Entropy, and the Concept of *Infinite Jest*
Thermodynamic Basis for Order and Chaos
Least Action Principle and the Appeal of Liberalism
Conservatism, Embodied Morals, and Decadent Environments
The Tragedy of Narrativization and Conscious Choice
Lipsky's Interpretation of Wallace and the Cognitive Mirror