Join this week’s guest Fortis Vita author of the Fortis Vita Substack and I on the twentieth episode of In Kino Veritās — a podcast where the guest picks a film, we both watch, and discuss.

We don’t simply review films but dive deep into their themes, characters and cultural context. In this episode we discuss the classic 2003 film The Last Samurai. A film that speaks to all red-blooded men — we explore the themes of service, battle, and the dissipation of the warrior archetype.

Where you can stream The Last Samurai

(Use your local library to get a physical copy for free)

Main Points