Join this week’s guest Fortis Vita author of the Fortis Vita Substack and I on the twentieth episode of In Kino Veritās — a podcast where the guest picks a film, we both watch, and discuss.
We don’t simply review films but dive deep into their themes, characters and cultural context. In this episode we discuss the classic 2003 film The Last Samurai. A film that speaks to all red-blooded men — we explore the themes of service, battle, and the dissipation of the warrior archetype.
Where you can stream The Last Samurai
(Use your local library to get a physical copy for free)
Main Points
Discussion on Fortis’ Experience Teaching English in Japan
Japan's Culture and the Gaijin Experience
The Universal Appeal of "The Last Samurai" to Men
Film Details and Genre Context
Nostalgia and Melancholy in the Film's Appeal
The Film's Grappling with Change and Identity
The Meaning of Service and Modern Masculinity
Critique of Consumptive Masculinity and the "Red Pill Treadmill"
Comparison of the Red Pill Treadmill to Extremes of Looksmaxxing
The Commercialization and Trapping of Intellectual Movements
Algren as an Analog for the Spiritual Humiliation of Modern Man
The Degeneration of the Warrior Archetype with Technology
The Meaning of a Good Death in Modern Conflict
Katsumoto as Embodiment of a Civilizational Principle
The Predicament of Full Service in a Contractual Life
The Samurai and Legible Death
The Contrast Between Heroism and Materialism
The Pursuit of Meaningful Life and Noble Death
Masculine Ideals in Media
The Sword of the Stranger and Service to Others
The Film as an Allegory for Initiation
Modernization, Soul, and Industrial Societies