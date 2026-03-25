Join this week’s guest The 13th Grade author of The 13th Grade Substack & The novel The New World and I on the eighteenth episode of In Kino Veritās — a podcast where the guest picks a film, we both watch, and discuss.
We don’t simply review films but dive deep into their themes, characters and cultural context. In this episode we discuss the grand, graphic, and gory masterpiece Apocalypse Now — released in 1979 and directed by Francis Ford Coppola — the film explores mans descent into madness.
Where you can stream Apocalypse Now
(Use your local library to get a physical copy for free)
Main Points
Why World War I as the setting for 13th Grades’ novel?
Synopsis of Apocalypse Now
Reflections on Apocalypse Now and Oscars Controversy
Harrison Ford's Role and the Film's Staying Power
Comparison of Apocalypse Now and Heart of Darkness
The film’s incredible Practical Effects and Filming Realities
Colonel Kurtz and the Descent into the Self
Analysis of Willard's Mission Orders
Kilgore as Inverse Kurtz
The Influence of John Milius's Script
Kurtz as a Tragic, Nihilistic Figure
Interpretation of the Film's Ideological Core
Discussion on the Vietnam War
The United States' Role and Order
US Involvement in Vietnam and European Imperialism
US Policy Changes and "Not Agreement Capable"
Soviet Influence and Anti-Vietnam Sentiment
The New World: A Southern Gothic Retelling
Alternate History Setting of The New World
Book Setting and Name Meanings
Lecourt's Character and Comparison to Willard
Interpretation of Willard's Actions in Apocalypse Now
Symbolism of Willard Dropping the Machete
Lance as an Example of Innocence and Mental Scathing
Homecoming as a Central Theme in War Stories
The New World as Alternate History