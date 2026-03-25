Join this week’s guest The 13th Grade author of The 13th Grade Substack & The novel The New World and I on the eighteenth episode of In Kino Veritās — a podcast where the guest picks a film, we both watch, and discuss.

We don’t simply review films but dive deep into their themes, characters and cultural context. In this episode we discuss the grand, graphic, and gory masterpiece Apocalypse Now — released in 1979 and directed by Francis Ford Coppola — the film explores mans descent into madness.

Where you can stream Apocalypse Now

(Use your local library to get a physical copy for free)

Main Points