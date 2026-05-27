Join this week’s guest Russell Walter author of The Russell Walter Substack and I on the twenty-second episode of In Kino Veritās — a podcast where the guest picks a film, we both watch, and discuss.

We don’t simply review films but dive deep into their themes, characters and cultural context. In this episode we discuss the Dark Knight Trilogy: Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) all directed by the great Christopher Nolan. Our discussion focuses on the cultural impact of these Gen X superhero films, the uniquely perfect timing of their production & release, status & framing, and living in a society.

(Use your local library to get a physical copy for free)

Main Points