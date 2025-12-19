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The Butterfly Effect
In Kino Veritās - EP19: Featuring Walt Bismarck
10 hrs ago
•
Theon Ultima
and
Walt Bismarck
8
3
2:04:55
March 2026
Resident Evil Requiem Review
Can Capcom Make All Fans Happy?
Mar 31
•
Theon Ultima
15
2
5
Apocalypse Now
In Kino Veritās - EP18: Featuring The 13th Grade
Mar 25
•
Theon Ultima
and
The 13th Grade
24
4
5
1:23:57
Ghost in The Shell
In Kino Veritās - EP17: Featuring Sebastian Jensen
Mar 4
•
Theon Ultima
and
Sebastian Jensen
14
4
2:00:17
January 2026
Unpacking the Penguin Mountain Meme
Tortuga Philosophy Cafe - Saturday, January 31st at 2pm EST
Published on Bend Dexter
•
Jan 29
The Milky Way
In Kino Veritās - EP16: Featuring Nina Power
Jan 28
•
Theon Ultima
and
Nina Power
13
7
1:23:29
December 2025
Ex Machina & Dark City
In Kino Veritās - EP15: Featuring Meta Ronin
Dec 19, 2025
•
Theon Ultima
and
Meta Ronin
11
1
5
1:24:18
A Serious Man
In Kino Veritās - EP14: Featuring Dr. Krug
Dec 3, 2025
•
Theon Ultima
and
Krug
13
7
1:21:12
November 2025
Jesus Christ Superstar
In Kino Veritās - EP13: Featuring Meghan Bell
Nov 19, 2025
•
Theon Ultima
and
Meghan Bell
8
4
1:17:11
One Battle After Another
In Kino Veritās - EP12: Featuring Lirpa Strike
Nov 6, 2025
•
Theon Ultima
and
Lirpa Strike
13
2
5
1:40:51
October 2025
Donnie Darko
In Kino Veritās - EP11: Featuring Walt Bismarck
Oct 31, 2025
•
Theon Ultima
and
Walt Bismarck
18
5
6
1:12:54
The Witch
In Kino Veritās - EP10: Featuring Sirius White
Oct 16, 2025
•
Theon Ultima
and
Sirius White
9
6
6
1:17:25
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